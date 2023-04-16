FORT SILL, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — A Fort Sill man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Saturday.

According to a media release sent from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2:45 p.m., on US-270, about a mile north of Oakwood, Oklahoma. Two-vehicles, a 2022 Dodge Ram Pickup and a 2019 Nissan Altima, collided, killing the driver of the Altima, 22-year-old Johnathan L. Hill from Fort Sill.

According to the release, the Ram Pickup was northbound on US-270 and went left into the center of the road. Hill was southbound and swerved to miss the Ram, but the two vehicle collided. Emergency medics pronounced Hill dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ram and his two passengers were transported to Seiling Hospital, where they were treated and released.

The exact cause is under investigation, but troopers believe the driver of the pickup was intoxicated.