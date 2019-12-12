Medical marijuana dispensary in Oklahoma burglarized

TECUMSEH (KFDX/KJTL) —An Oklahoma man was caught on surveillance cameras breaking into a medical marijuana dispensary and then, attacking the police officer who responded.

The suspect kicked his way through several doors, first a front glass sliding door, and then the door to the main room where all of the product was held.

The product was actually inside of a safe at the time, which he kicked right off the hinges.

Good Ol Boys Dispensary Co-Owner, Blake Nadeau said, “Immediately (he) come in and started hitting cabinets, trying to break things.”

The suspect made his way toward this door, and discovered the store’s safe, holding the bulk of their product.

Chief J.R. Kidney, Tecumseh Police Department said, “the alarm was a silent alarm. So, it was going off. The officer’s flashlight was the only light that he had. Pretty scary situation to enter.”



Nadeau said the suspect “turned around, he tried to go out this back door, got thrown on his butt pretty heavily.”

When the officer approached him, it was a pretty civil encounter at first and then, a heated scuffle.

Ultimately, police take the suspect, Jacob Melendez, 19 into custody the next day.



Nadeau said, “we’re lucky for Tecumseh police that they showed up, willing to fight the guy to help save our stuff.”

Melendez has been charged with second-degree burglary, assault, and battery on a police officer, escaping a lawful arrest and destruction of property.