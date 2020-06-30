Fort Sill: Military kids to connect with football stars through Facebook Live

Football camp may be out of the question this summer, but military kids can still get some training thanks to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Procter & Gamble and Andre Roberts of the Buffalo Bills.

On July 13, at 10 a.m. Roberts will host a Facebook Live ProCamp at www.facebook.com/ProCamps, featuring pre-selected videos of military kids from Fort Sill doing a real NFL training drill and asking the athlete a question.

“As military families continue to practice social distancing during the pandemic, it’s important to make sure kids stay physically active,” Fort Sill Exchange General Manager Don Walter said. “This is a great way for kids to not only get some exercise but make star-studded memories that will last a lifetime.”

During the ninety-minute session, Roberts will go through four different drills, which kids can practice along with from home with little or no equipment.

Viewers can also submit questions during the session for a chance to get an on-air answer from the athlete.