OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning fatal motorcycle accident in Comanche County.

According to a release, around 3:30 a.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023, O.H.P troopers responded to Northeast 120th Street, 24 miles north from Lawton, near Fletcher, for a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

38-year-old Gilbert Crow, of Oklahoma City, was killed when his 1997 Suzuki motorcycle collided with a 2013 Ram truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The cause is under investigation. No other injuries were reported. Crow was wearing a helmet, according to the release.

