COTTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — OHP releases new information about a fatal accident in Cotton County earlier this month.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, on September 09, 2022, a white pickup, driven by a Wichita Falls man, was driving north on Highway 36, about half a mile north of County Road 1990.

The truck crossed the center line and hit a red Ford Fusion, driven by Crystal Martinez of Byers. Both vehicles to roll and caught fire.

OHP said Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene. The Wichita Falls man, Michael Marlow, was taken to united regional before being airlifted to Arlington for critical injuries.