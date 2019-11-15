OK Gov. looking to renegotiate gaming fee payments

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — North of the red river, there’s an ongoing dispute between the governor’s office and Native American tribal leaders.

The disagreement concerns tribal gaming compacts and the gaming fees associated with those agreements.

According to our NBC affiliate KFOR in Oklahoma City, tribes give the state between 4% and 10% of the earnings from casino-style gaming.

The governor says it’s time to renegotiate the agreement. He listed states that he says charge higher percentage gaming fees.

A recent meeting between the two sides ended in even more disagreement, and both sides spoke out afterward.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said, “the state was invited to a tribal meeting and we were asked to talk about arbitration, we were asked to present our plan and the state was kicked out of that meeting before we could present our plan.”

Matthew Morgan said, “what tribal leadership did not want to hear was tried to recreate a new compact out of whole cloth, and that’s the part where we failed to hear ag hunter out on.”

In terms of dollars and cents, KFOR reports the state charges Native American tribes upwards of $140 million a year in gaming exclusivity fees from casinos.