OKCFD honors 9-year-old for saving apartment from fire

OKC (NEXSTAR/KFOR) — On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Fire Department recognized 9-year-old Lillian Mitchell with a plaque after she heard a smoke alarm beeping in a neighbor’s apartment and woke up her mom to call 911.

On October 11, Lillian was watching Netflix when she heard the alarm.

“I just thought it was a test, I mean that the fire alarm was out. My grandma, it happened to her. It went off, and it went on again,” Lillian said. “That’s when I knew. I needed to tell my mom to call 911.”

It wasn’t a test.

Firefighters say Lillian’s upstairs neighbor left food cooking on the stove which led to smoke, causing the smoke detector to go off, and potentially putting everyone in the building at risk.

Lillian then ran into her parents’ room to wake them up and let them know what was going on.

“The actions of this young lady saved the apartment, and quite possibly the entire building from catching fire,” said Major Ron Robertson.

The moment didn’t come without its stress for the little hero.

“I was scared to be in the house alone,” Lillian said. “My mom and dad were outside trying to see what was going on. It was just me, and my brother, and my dog.”

Firefighters say her actions potentially saved lives and kept the entire building from going up in flames.

Even Lillian’s older brother couldn’t be more proud of his kid sister.

“She`s going to go to school and be one of the most popular kids there,” Lillian’s brother Gage said.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is pretty proud of Lillian too, and that’s why they gave her a day she will never forget.

“I feel good because it`s never happened to me in my life,” Lillian said. “Nobody in my family, it`s never happened to them either.”

Lillian plans to put the plaque from OKCFD on the end table at her grandma’s house, and take it to school next time they have show-and-tell.