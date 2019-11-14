1  of  2
Oklahoma man’s convenience store slaying conviction upheld

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the convictions and life sentences of an Oklahoma City man in the fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk and the later wounding of another man.

The court on Thursday rejected appeals by 32-year-old Darrien Clark that included claims the two cases should have been tried separately, evidence of another person killing the clerk was wrongly excluded and prosecutors failed to disprove self-defense in the second shooting.

This June 23, 2017 photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Darrion Clark. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the convictions and life sentences of Clark in the July 2013 fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk and the later wounding of another man. The court on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 rejected appeals by Clark that included claims the two cases should have been tried separately, evidence of another person killing the clerk was wrongly excluded and prosecutors failed to disprove self-defense in the second shooting. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)

Clark’s defense attorney did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Clark was sentenced to life without parole for the July 2013 shooting death of 62-year-old Habib Hajimirzaei at a northwest Oklahoma City convenience store. He also got life for the wounding of another man in an apparently unrelated shooting several weeks later.

