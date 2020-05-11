Oklahoma rep. calls on Tesla to consider Oklahoma HQ

FILE -This June 22, 2012, file photo, shows an exterior view of the Tesla factory in Fremont, Calif. The parking lot was full at Tesla’s California electric car factory Monday, May 11, 2020, an indication that the company was resuming production in defiance of an order from county health authorities. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY(KFDX/KJTL)— State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond joined Gov. Kevin Stitt and other Oklahomans in their invitation to move Tesla headquarters to Oklahoma after an announcement by CEO Elon Musk over the weekend that he’s moving the company out of California because of overly strict coronavirus restrictions.

“Oklahoma is a wonderful place to do business,” Martinez. “We’ve got a low tax base, a low cost of living, great incentives and services and plenty of space to build a manufacturing headquarters and house all of your people.”

Martinez, the chair of the House Business and Commerce Committee, reiterated what Gov. Stitt said in his bid for the company’s move to Oklahoma, that Oklahoma is safely reopening businesses based on data of how many Oklahomans have the coronavirus or are hospitalized versus how many hospital beds and how much medical equipment the state has to respond to any growth in virus numbers.

Oklahoma has seen a decline in positive cases of the virus as a percentage of total performed tests, keeping the state in compliance for federal guidelines for reopening.

Tesla manufactures a number of different electric-powered vehicles, solar panels and clean energy storage.