Oklahoma student expelled for passing out cannabis gummies

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — A student got a hold of cannabis gummies on a school bus near Tulsa and passed them out to other kids on a school bus.

It’s unclear how the middle school student got ahold of the gummies but Oologah PD says they’ve since been expelled.

The police department also took a report and is turning it over to the Office of Juvenile Affairs.

But now, some parents in the area plan to have a different discussion with their kids.



Luckily, no students reported any weird side effects from the candy.