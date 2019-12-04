One killed, officer wounded in Oklahoma shooting

ADA OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was killed and an Ada police officer was wounded in a shooting in Southeastern Oklahoma.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning as Ada police attempted to serve undisclosed felony warrants and were met with gunfire from the suspect outside a home.

One officer was struck and other officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

The wounded officer was treated and released at a hospital.

No names or other details were immediately released.

The investigation has been turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

