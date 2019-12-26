OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Sapulpa

SAPULPA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a motel just inside Sapulpa city limits early Tuesday morning.

It’s not clear yet if the man was a guest of the Regency Inn or if he was just in the area. Dispatch received a call from a man saying he needed someone to come and pick him up.

He also said he was homicidal, had a .38 handgun and that he was going to kill the next person he sees.

Police arrived a few minutes later. They began talking to him and asked to see his hands.

They say he was holding an unidentified object in his hand, and that he turned and raised that hand up in a threatening manner.

That’s when two officers reportedly fired shots. Police provided medical aid until an ambulance arrived.

The man was taken to a local hospital and into surgery.

Captain Glenn Coffey said, “it’s truly the last thing we ever want to do is have to utilize our firearm. We don’t ever want to take a life. Our main goal is to save lives and protect the public. It’s devastating this happened. We don’t like being put in this situation but obviously we do have a job to do and we do have to make sure and go home safe to our families.”

Coffey says it’s unclear at this point if the man actually had a gun on him.

The names of the officers will be released at a later time. For now, they are both on routine paid administrative leave.