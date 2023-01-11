CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) – A search is underway for a missing Cyril girl in Caddo County.

Athena Brownfield is a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the 200 block of W. Nebraska.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is leading the investigation.

A command post has been established at Family Life Church in Cyril for anyone willing to help in the search. OSBI is asking for residents to meet with them there instead of conducting individual searches.

Cyril Police, Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are all assisting OSBI in their search.

If you have any information on this story, contact the OSBI tipline at (800)522-8017 or email them at tips@osbi.ok.gov.