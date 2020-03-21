Should you self-isolate after spring break trip? Oklahoma City officials urging it

1  of  3
Oklahoma

CLEARWATER, FL – MARCH 18: People gather on Clearwater Beach during spring break despite world health officials’ warnings to avoid large groups on March 18, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County residents who travel to another country or state for spring break are asked to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning.

Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) epidemiologists ask spring break travelers to do their best to self-isolate once they are back in Oklahoma.

“Spring break travel is an act that can inherently increase your risk of transmission. Many spring break travel destinations have widespread local transmission. Also, many spring break travel destinations bring together people from other places, and many of those places may have widespread local transmission. As such, we are asking anyone who traveled outside of Oklahoma for spring break or had any interaction with others to take protective measures. We ask such people to not return to a workplace or to otherwise interact in-person with others outside your household for 14 days and to monitor yourself for symptoms during that time,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, executive director of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Protection says the following countries have a Level 3 Travel Health Notice – the classification for widespread, ongoing COVID-19 transmission:

  • China
  • Europe (Schengen Area): Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City
  • Iran
  • Ireland
  • Malaysia
  • South Korea
  • United Kingdom: England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland

