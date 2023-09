DAVIDSON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Davidson Volunteer Fire Department will host their annual fish fry on Saturday 9, 2023.

For an admission of $10, attendees will get to enjoy some delicious catfish with all of the fixings, of course.

The Fish Fry is happening Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Davidson Community Building next to City Hall.

All of the ticket proceeds will go to the Davidson Volunteer Fire Department to help fund daily expenses that help the volunteers protect the area.