Three dead in apparent murder suicide

JENKS (KFDX/KJTL) — Slightly before 1 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting in a neighborhood.

According to police, once inside the house, officers found a father and two children in the garage with gunshot wounds.

They say that’s where 36-year-old Thang Khen gathered his four children and began shooting them. His eight and 10-year-old sons died.

Officials say a nine-year-old child was able to flee back into the house and an infant was left unharmed.

According to police, Khen then turned the gun on himself.

Neighbors say there were shocked when they heard the news.

Neighbor, Kimberly Trammel-Snodgrass said “It’s devastating, it’s devastating. It’s hard to believe that it happened to someone so close to home.”

Police say the boys’ mother was at work when this happened.