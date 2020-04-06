1  of  2
Breaking News
WF Boys and Girls Club to close all locations due to COVID-19 concerns Eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co. since Friday, total up to 41
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing
1  of  19
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air

Three men charged in connection with 7th Lawton homicide of the year

Oklahoma
Posted: / Updated:
Lawton homicide

Parker is charged with accessory to second-degree murder, Rodriguez is charged with accessory after the fact, and Jaylen Parker is charged with second-degree murder.

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)- Three men are now in custody in Comanche County charged in connection with the murder of a man on March 25 in Lawton.

Dayton Parker, 22, and Peter Rodriguez, 18, are jailed in connection with the shooting death of Darian Harris.

Parker is charged with accessory to second-degree murder, Rodriguez is charged with accessory after the fact, and Jaylen Parker is charged with second-degree murder.

Warrants were issued April 3 for Dayton and Jaylen Parker, and on April 1 for Rodriguez.

Harris was found on the morning of April 3 at a home in the 4500 block of Southwest Park Ave. and pronounced dead at the scene.

This was Lawton’s 7th homicide of this year.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News