Three men charged in connection with 7th Lawton homicide of the year

Parker is charged with accessory to second-degree murder, Rodriguez is charged with accessory after the fact, and Jaylen Parker is charged with second-degree murder.

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)- Three men are now in custody in Comanche County charged in connection with the murder of a man on March 25 in Lawton.

Dayton Parker, 22, and Peter Rodriguez, 18, are jailed in connection with the shooting death of Darian Harris.

Parker is charged with accessory to second-degree murder, Rodriguez is charged with accessory after the fact, and Jaylen Parker is charged with second-degree murder.



Warrants were issued April 3 for Dayton and Jaylen Parker, and on April 1 for Rodriguez.



Harris was found on the morning of April 3 at a home in the 4500 block of Southwest Park Ave. and pronounced dead at the scene.



This was Lawton’s 7th homicide of this year.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.