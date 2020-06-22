U.S. Army to host three-day hiring event, hopes to hire 10,000 new soldiers

FORT SILL (KFDX/KJTL)— U.S. Army recruiters in and around the Fort Sill Lawton community and Southwest Oklahoma are part of the U.S. Army’s first nationwide virtual hiring campaign June 30 through July 2 with a goal of recruiting 10,000 new Soldiers to serve in 150 different occupations.

Army National Hiring Days is an all-Army effort to inspire individuals across the nation to consider military service.

As part of the three-day hiring event, Army leaders and recruiters across America will encourage individuals to explore the Army’s potential career paths, ranging from traditional combat roles to support positions in logistics, engineering and technology.

They will also discuss the benefits of military service, to include health insurance, retirement plans, training and education opportunities, and family support programs.

U.S. Army recruiters have focused heavily on virtual communications since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a socially distant society.

This new virtual hiring event will be the first time the Army has come together as a whole to leverage the digital space in a concentrated all-Army nationwide recruiting effort.

“The last three months have challenged America,” Maj. Gen. Frank Muth, commanding general for U.S. Army Recruiting Command, based at Fort Knox, Kentucky said.. “We are adapting our recruiting efforts to the current environment to ensure we can continue to protect and support our nation in the future.”

During Army National Hiring Days, interested individuals can visit www.goarmy.com/hiringdays to see if they meet the qualifications, learn about job opportunities and associated hiring incentives, and connect with a recruiter in their area.

To become an enlisted Soldier in the U.S. Army, individuals must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident; be 17 to 34 years old; achieve a minimum score on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test; meet medical, moral and physical requirements; and be a high school graduate or equivalent.

Qualified applicants are eligible for bonuses up to $40,000 or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000, depending on the selected occupation, length of the contract, and timeline for shipping to basic training.

For more information about Army National Hiring Days in the Fort Sill Lawton community area or to request an interview with a local recruiter, please contact Sergeant First Class Hill at (580)355-1022.

