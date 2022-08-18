Fatal Collision Sign Next To Scene Of Accident On Busy Road

COTTON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vernon woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Devol early Thursday morning.

Marysol Espinoza, 22, of Vernon was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck that happened at 1:24 a.m. on August 18 on US-70 in Cotton County, Oklahoma.

Espinoza was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang in the east bond lane when she left the roadway, hitting a concrete culvert and was ejected according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The reason Espinoza left the roadway is unknown at this time. Seatbelts were in the vehicle but not used by Espinoza at the time of the crash.

The Devol Fire Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Cotton County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the crash.