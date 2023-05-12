SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Social Security Administration has released the most popular baby names for 2022.

Olivia and Liam are once again America’s most popular baby names in 2022. Liam has topped the list for six years in a row, and Olivia has been the top choice for new parents for four years. There is only one new name in the top 10, with Luna crawling into the top 10 for the first time.

Most popular boys’ names for 2022

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah William Henry Lucas Benjamin Theodore

Most popular girls’ names for 2022

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Isabella Ava Mia Evelyn Luna

The Social Security Administration began compiling the annual baby name list in 1997 with names dating back to 1880. Pop culture often affects up-and-coming name trends. Here are the top five fastest-rising boys’ and girls’ names of 2022.

Rising boys’ and girls’ names

Dutton Kayce Chosen Khaza Eithan Wrenlee Neriah Arlet Georgina Amiri

To see where your name ranks over the past 100 years visit the SSA website.