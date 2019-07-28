Olney community members remember murdered teacher

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — Hundreds of family, friends and Olney residents gathered Sunday to remember a beloved teacher killed early July.

People came together during this tough time to remember the legacy Manuela Allen leaves behind in the Olney community.

The memorial was at 2 p.m. in the Olney High School auditorium where Allen taught German and English.

Officials with the Young County Sheriff’s Office found Allen’s body on July 7.

Just two days later, Julius Mullins, 18, was charged in connection with the Allen’s murder.

Texas Rangers said Allen was stabbed mutliple times and asphyxiated caused by fractures to the neck.While this tragedy looms over the community, it’s obvious many people care about Allen and her family and will continue to remember all Allen did for folks in the Olney area.

