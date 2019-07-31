Olney ISD officials host open house

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — It is an exciting time to be a student in the Olney ISD, in fact, district officials are excited too.

Olney ISD finished the remodel of the high school back in March but Tuesday, district officials held an open house to show the finished high school to parents and students who had not seen the final product yet. Julie Hinson has a child in the 11th and 8th grade and she said seeing the work that’s been done here for them and other students are incredible.

“This new school is amazing,” Hinson said. “I went to school here so I was here in the old school with all of the open classrooms and this is just amazing what all they’ve done.”

The high school was funded by a $5.5 million bond passed back in May of 2017 and saw changes to everything including items inside the classroom like new chairs, new desk, and a new smartboard. High school principal Matt Caffey said he is excited to get in the new building for a full school year.

“I had the benefit of seeing the project in the different phases as they were going through it but there was that moment when they said okay the building is yall’s start moving in and it was just unbelievable,” Caffey said. “Our teachers got to see it for the first time and it was like Christmas, Christmas in March.”

Julie Lane is the proud parent of an incoming freshman and she too is very proud of this school.

“We have an outstanding staff here on all three campuses,” Lane said. “As a mom, that means a lot just knowing that we are sending our kids in the care of the people who care about them and can teach them, you know, things that we can’t at home.”

With the remodel of the high school to go along with the past addition of the vocational school and remodel of the junior high, one thing is for sure, all residents in Olney have much to be proud of.

Olney high school students head back to school on Aug. 14, 2019.