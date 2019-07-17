Olney residents react to arrest in connection with teacher’s murder

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL)— A little more than a week after the body of Olney high school teacher Manuela Allen was found, authorities arrested one man in connection to her murder.

Julius Mullins, 18, has been charged in connection with the murder of the mother of four and is being held in the Young County jail on a $500,000 bond.

In the affidavit provided to KFDX by the Archer County News, Texas Rangers said Allen was stabbed multiple times and was asphyxiated causing fractures to the neck.

Mullins was interviewed by authorities Monday where officials said he admitted to being in Allen’s daughter’s car a month ago.

The same car investigators said was used to take the body to Lake Cooper.

Officials also said he admitted to being the ex-boyfriend of Allen’s daughter.

Rangers said there were bloodstains in multiple locations in her house and one of the socks worn by Mullins was consistent with an impression of blood on the floor of Allen’s home.

According to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock, Mullins was arrested just after 7 p.m. Monday by Young County deputies in Olney.

Witnesses said that arrest happened on Elm Street.

A close friend to Mullins’ father, Len Bernhardt and a mentor to Mullins said he was going through a rough time.

“You could tell that there was something troubling him and he needed someone to help him get through that,” Bernhardt said.

KFDX also spoke to a resident who saw Mullins being arrested Monday night.

“They questioned him a lot they questioned a lot of people around him, they took pictures of his shoes, pictures of his feet, they put that into evidence, they took pictures of his bike,” an anonymous source said.

Bernhardt confirmed that Mullins would be entering his senior year at Olney High School and that he is the ex-boyfriend of one of Allen’s daughters.

“They had a fairly bad break up, it wasn’t a very healthy relationship you could tell from the outside looking in and so they had recently split it,” Bernhardt said.

Mullins was a running back on the football team and despite two previous arrests this year, sources connected to the school who knew Mullins expressed shock at learning of his arrest on a murder charge, as are other community members.

Allen’s body was found near Lake Cooper on Sunday, July 7.

Officials did not release exactly where Allen’s body was discovered, but Texas Rangers began a homicide investigation to assist Olney Police and the Young County Sheriffs Office.

Investigators also worked a crime scene at Allen’s house.

Residents that day said Young County Law Enforcement were out at the 600 Block of Main Street with three houses blocked off with crime scene tape.

Mullins has several prior arrests this year including possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false information and while arrested three times just this year, he has no prior convictions in Texas.