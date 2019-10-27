Once-a-year tour allows you to decide if Kell House is haunted

The house sits in Downtown Wichita Falls with many stories about the Kemp and Kell families, but whether it’s haunted or not, that you have to decide for yourself.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kell House Museum is open for tours all year round, but what only happens once every 365 days is a haunted version of the tour.

Those interested in Wichita Falls history were invited to take a haunted tour including curators and staff’s experience with paranormal activity.

While it’s not your typical haunted house where things jump out, it tells real events that occurred inside including funerals and deaths.

“We tell all the spooky and creepy stories that have ever happened in this house,” Kell House Museum site director Nadine McKown said. “Everything that we talk about is true, has happened, we know the people that have told us these stories”

They open the house up for tours each Saturday before Halloween, so if you missed it this year, you can still check it out next October.

