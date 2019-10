Police officer lays flares down on the road after a two-car wreck that resulted in one man being charged with DWI on Oct. 2, 2019.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police have charged a man with DWI after a two-car wreck on Southwest Parkway early Wednesday morning.

This wreck happened just before midnight in the 1700 block of the major roadway near Lake Park Drive.

A Texoma’s Homepage photojournalist on the scene said they were told to stay back due to one of the cars leaking gasoline.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to United Regional for minor back injuries.