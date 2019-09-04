One dead in Stephens Co. motorcycle fatality

Breaking News
DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — An Oklahoma man is dead following a motorcycle fatality about 3 p.m. Wednesday in Stephens County.

Marlow resident Marcus Law, 59, was riding a 2007 Honda motorcycle northbound on the Duncan Bypass.

Officials were called out to the Duncan Bypass less than one miles north of Seminole Road and 0.5 miles south of Duncan.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials, the motorcycle left the roadway an struck a sign, and Law was thrown 30-feet before coming to a rest.

Officials stated “improper speed” was the cause of the collision and a helmet was not in use.

Officials flew Law to Duncan Regional Hospital wherw he was pronounced dead about 4:30 p.m. from injuries sustained from the wreck.

