One dead in Stephens CO. vehicle crash involving a scooter

STEPHENS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man has died in a two-vehicle accident, involving a scooter.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday about three miles east of Marlow, Oklahoma in Stephens county.

Troopers said a 17-year-old driving an Isuzu pickup hit William Teshaw, 33, who was driving a motorized scooter.

The pickup hit a tree, pinning the teen for almost two hours, before the Marlow Fire Department and Rush Springs EMS freed him.

The teen was taken to OU Medical by helicopter in critical condition.

Teshaw, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.