One dead in Stephens CO. vehicle crash involving a scooter

News
Posted: / Updated:

STEPHENS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man has died in a two-vehicle accident, involving a scooter.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday about three miles east of Marlow, Oklahoma in Stephens county.

Troopers said a 17-year-old driving an Isuzu pickup hit William Teshaw, 33, who was driving a motorized scooter.

The pickup hit a tree, pinning the teen for almost two hours, before the Marlow Fire Department and Rush Springs EMS freed him.

The teen was taken to OU Medical by helicopter in critical condition.

Teshaw, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Bellevue volunteer FD annual fish fry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bellevue volunteer FD annual fish fry"

Meet Elias, clear the shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Elias, clear the shelter"

National voter registration day

Thumbnail for the video titled "National voter registration day"

WF house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF house fire"

Johnston co double fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Johnston co double fatality"

Stephens Co fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stephens Co fatal"

Homecoming Help: Cop Helps Teen With Tie During Traffic Stop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homecoming Help: Cop Helps Teen With Tie During Traffic Stop"

9th annual golf fore habitat tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "9th annual golf fore habitat tournament"

Birthdays/Anniversary 9-24-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays/Anniversary 9-24-19"

Wichita Falls lake levels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls lake levels"

Boil order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boil order"

Cyclist struck, Crime stoppers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyclist struck, Crime stoppers"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News