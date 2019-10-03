One dies after incident at Wichita Auto Salvage

1  of  2
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police investigated a death at Wichita Auto Salvage Wednesday night.

According to authorities, police were called to the scene at 9:46 p.m. after a man was reported dead.

It’s unknown how the man died, but police said the death was an accident and they do not suspect foul play.

Thursday morning, police officials could not confirm the identity of the man who died or if he was working alone. One Wichita Falls Police Sergeant said the man was supposed to be there, but the sergeant did not know if he was an employee of Wichita Auto Salvage.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

