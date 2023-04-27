Wichita Falls firefighters worked the scene of a structure fire on Call Field Road. Photo Credit: Christopher Walker/KFDX-TV

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was reportedly injured in a structure fire on Call Field Road, Thursday, April 27, 2023.

According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, around 5:30 p.m., Thursday, firefighters responded to the 3900 block of Call Field Road for a structure fire.

They found heavy smoke coming from a bookstore and worked quickly to contain the blaze.

One person was taken to the hospital for chest pain and possible smoke inhalation. Mawson said there were animals inside the building but added he was not sure if they survived.

Mawson said the fire was started by an electrical short and caused more than $50,000 in damage. No other injuries were reported.

