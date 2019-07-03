One injured in single roll-over accident in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE CO (KFDX/KJTL) A 70-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a roll-over accident in Comanche County Tuesday evening.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigated the single roll-over accident that happened at approximately 2:33 p.m. on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, north of Medicine Park.

Investigators said John R. Maricle, 70, of Oklahoma City was eastbound in a 2003 Toyota Tundra driven on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike when the vehicle departed the roadway to the right striking a guardrail.

The vehicle then continued off the roadway, rolling an undetermined amount of times before coming to rest on the driver’s side.

Maricle was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with head, trunk internal and trunk external injuries.