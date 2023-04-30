Wichita Falls Police worked the scene of a motorcycle accident on Central Freeway, Sunday. Photo Credit: KFDX-TV

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A motorcyclist was injured and transported to the hospital after a gust of wind reportedly caused him to wreck Sunday.

According to Wichita Falls Police, just before 6 p.m., emergency responders received reports of a motorcycle crash on Central Freeway near the Spur 325 ramp. Officers at the scene said a motorcycle was northbound on Central when a gust of wind stood the bike up and slammed it into a concrete barricade.

Good Samaritans saw the accident and stopped to help. The rider was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The exact cause is under investigation, and no other injuries were reported.

