All Oklahoma correctional facilities on lockdown, after inmate dies and several others injured following fights

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFDX/KJLT)— One Oklahoma inmate is dead and several others are injured, following several fights at Oklahoma correctional facilities this weekend. Every state prison is on lockdown.

In a statement, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Public Information Manager Matt Elliott said the fights began Saturday at the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita.

Sunday, fights between inmates happened at the Lawton Correctional Facility, the William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply, the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown, the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre and the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy.

The inmate that died, whose identity was not released, was imprisoned at the Dick Conner Correctional Center. Though an identity is unknown, Elliott said these facilities house only male inmates.

More than a dozen inmates were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Elliott, in the statement, went on to state staff were transferring inmates identified in the fights to other facilities for their safety. Additional staff was also being brought in for enhanced security.

It’s unclear how or what lead up to these fights. When we learn more, we’ll update you on air and online on Texomashomepage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Mayhem at Texoma brings spectators, racers of all ages to Texoma Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayhem at Texoma brings spectators, racers of all ages to Texoma Speedway"

Familiar faces celebrated 35th annual Boomtown Parade kicks-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Familiar faces celebrated 35th annual Boomtown Parade kicks-off"

"Give Bock" block party celebrates brewing company, food bank partnership

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Give Bock" block party celebrates brewing company, food bank partnership"

Red River Harley-Davidson hosts annual demo ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red River Harley-Davidson hosts annual demo ride"

Tourists, locals ride into downtown WF for annual Stroll'n Roll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourists, locals ride into downtown WF for annual Stroll'n Roll"

Wichita Falls Brewing Co. 'gives bock' to the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls Brewing Co. 'gives bock' to the community"

Woman behind bars after allegedly hitting pedestrian, several vehicles with car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman behind bars after allegedly hitting pedestrian, several vehicles with car"

Altus PD: OSBI officials investigate death of man who collapsed in Jackson Co. jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Altus PD: OSBI officials investigate death of man who collapsed in Jackson Co. jail"

United Supermarkets donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Vernon

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Supermarkets donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Vernon"

Services set for Graham man killed in motorcycle accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Services set for Graham man killed in motorcycle accident"

Woman arrested after allegedly choking 4-year-old girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman arrested after allegedly choking 4-year-old girl"

WF murder suspect in court Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF murder suspect in court Friday"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News