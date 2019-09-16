All Oklahoma correctional facilities on lockdown, after inmate dies and several others injured following fights

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFDX/KJLT)— One Oklahoma inmate is dead and several others are injured, following several fights at Oklahoma correctional facilities this weekend. Every state prison is on lockdown.



In a statement, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Public Information Manager Matt Elliott said the fights began Saturday at the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita.



Sunday, fights between inmates happened at the Lawton Correctional Facility, the William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply, the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown, the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre and the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy.



The inmate that died, whose identity was not released, was imprisoned at the Dick Conner Correctional Center. Though an identity is unknown, Elliott said these facilities house only male inmates.



More than a dozen inmates were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Elliott, in the statement, went on to state staff were transferring inmates identified in the fights to other facilities for their safety. Additional staff was also being brought in for enhanced security.



It’s unclear how or what lead up to these fights. When we learn more, we’ll update you on air and online on Texomashomepage.