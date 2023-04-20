Corrected: at 7:52 p.m., Thursday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A two-vehicle accident claims the life of one and sends two to the hospital.

Wichita County Deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety worked the scene of the fatal collision. According to DPS, shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, a white pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 79, when the driver attempted to pass two trucks pulling horse trailers.

The pickup pulled into the pathway of a southbound Tahoe, colliding in the median. Both driver and passenger in the pickup were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the Tahoe was killed.

No names have been released, and the exact cause of the accident is under investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.