One man dies, one man arrested at Jacksboro church

JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is dead and one person was arrested at a Jacksboro church Sunday.

The Jacksboro Police Department reported just before noon, they responded to Light Church for a report of a suspicious person.



An off-duty officer, attending the church service, was told by church members that someone with which they were unfamiliar was on the church property.

Police identified the person as 28-year-old Marcus Lorenzo Bradford, of Caldwell. They say Bradford was acting suspicious and appeared to be under the influence of an illegal drug.



Additional officers arrived and attempted to detain Bradford. He was eventually placed under arrest for evading arrest/ detention. Police said he refused to leave and got into a brief altercation with officers.



Bradford was taken to Faith Community Hospital and was later airlifted by Air Evac to Wichita Falls. Bradford has since been released from police custody.



At the same time of the suspicious person call, Jacksboro Police said someone had called for EMT’s to respond to the church.



61-year-old Larry Gene Rodgers, of Jacksboro, was taken to Faith Community Hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital by the Justice of the Peace. Rodgers’ cause of death was not released.



It’s unclear if these two incidents are related. Police said Bradford will be charged once released from the hospital. These incidents remain under investigation.