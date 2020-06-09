One new COVID-19 case, six new recoveries reported in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Comanche County on their official website Tuesday morning, bringing the total current case count for the county to 311.

The OSDH also reported six new recoveries a total of 279, bringing the active case count in Comanche County to 29.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 7,205 on Monday to 7,363 on Tuesday, an increase of 158 cases across the state.

Five new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the state on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths in Oklahoma due to coronavirus to 353 so far.

A total of ten deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area due to COVID-19, with three in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, three in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Jackson County also reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday. All other counties saw no change.

Please see updated numbers for Oklahoma counties in Texoma below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

4 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

43 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

38 Recoveries

29 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

3 Deaths

22 Recoveries

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

23 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

22 Recoveries

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: