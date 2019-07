DALLAS (FOX4 News) — Drivers expect traffic on I-35 during the morning commute in Dallas. But dash camera video captured by one driver showed something different – a man zipping up the interstate on an electric rental scooter.

The video shows the lime scooter rider make his way lane by lane across six northbound lanes of traffic on the interstate, which has a 70 mph speed limit. The top speed of the scooters is about 17 mph.