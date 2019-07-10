Oregon police find suspected burglar in Christmas onesie hiding in crawl space with cat named Spaghetti

GRESHAM, Oregon (CNN) — Half-eaten cupcakes, holes in the wall, and a t-shirt wearing cat named “Spaghetti” made things really weird for a pair of new homeowners.

These all came courtesy of a man hiding in their crawl space after raiding their kitchen and laundry room.

Timothy Smith and his fiance were gettig ready to move into their new home.

“Been looking for the last year,” Smith said. “We’ve been really serious about it the last three months and have jumped through so may hoops to get this place.”

They left the home for a few hours and were in for a surprise when they returned.

“We saw a bunch of stuff on our car, like a bottle of cider, a bunch of ceremonial knives, and a Mac Book Pro,” Smith said. “We’re like, ‘That’s weird,’ and then we come in and see all this other stuff.”

That “other stuff” included holes in the home’s walls.

“Kind of like he was looking for money in the walls,” Smith said.

And in the kitchen.

“The cupcakes were in the fridge,” Smith said. “He ate two, and just the bottom of one.”

The couple then said they could hear something rustling in the crawl space, so Smith went it.

“It wasn’t open, it was closed,” he said.

That’s when Smith said he saw a cat wearing a shirt.

“No one is going to put a shirt on a cat and leave it in a crawl space in a random house. Someone else is down here,” he said.

Smith then ran screaming from his new home.

“I started screaming, ‘Stop! Have them send someone here right now, someone is in the house 100 percent.’”

Gresham Police arrived quickly, making contact with the man in the crawl space. They were able to get the man out of the home peacefully.

“Sure enough, he walks out, he’s wearing my fiance’s onesie, covered in dirt,” Smith said.

Police identified and arrested Ryan Bishop in connection with the incident. He faces several charges including burglary and theft.

As for Smith and his fiance, they’re cleaning up.

Smith believes the suspect needs some kind of help.

“I’ve been where that dude was,” he said. “Don’t ever feel like you’re unhelpable. Help is always out there for you. Just find the right sources.”

The onesie Bishop was allegedly caught wearing was a pair of Christmas pajamas.

As for Spaghetti the cat, he is back with Bishop’s grandmother.