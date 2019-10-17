Oreo unveils its own version of the gingerbread house just in time for the holidays

News
Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR/WJW) – The ever-popular gingerbread house may have some competition this holiday season.

According to Bustle.com, Oreo is now selling an “Oreo Holiday Chocolate Cookie House” at stores like CVS and Big Lots for $10.

“Get the family together this winter for some afternoon fun! This kit includes everything you need to build and decorate your very own OREO holiday chocolate cookie house. It comes with pre-baked chocolate cookie pieces, pre-made icing, OREO Cookies, OREO Mini Cookies, fruity gummies, and candy jewels. Just open the box and start building!” said the description from Big Lots.

There is also a new mystery Oreo they’re promoting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Kellog's all together cereal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kellog's all together cereal"

get paid to test out luxury homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "get paid to test out luxury homes"

Get paid to watch 30 disney movies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get paid to watch 30 disney movies"

No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting"

High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs"

Texoma Brick heads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Brick heads"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19"

Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally"

Insurance fraud plead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Insurance fraud plead"

Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift"

Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs."

Robo Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robo Calls"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News