Oreo unveils its own version of the gingerbread house just in time for the holidays

(NEXSTAR/WJW) – The ever-popular gingerbread house may have some competition this holiday season.

According to Bustle.com, Oreo is now selling an “Oreo Holiday Chocolate Cookie House” at stores like CVS and Big Lots for $10.

“Get the family together this winter for some afternoon fun! This kit includes everything you need to build and decorate your very own OREO holiday chocolate cookie house. It comes with pre-baked chocolate cookie pieces, pre-made icing, OREO Cookies, OREO Mini Cookies, fruity gummies, and candy jewels. Just open the box and start building!” said the description from Big Lots.

There is also a new mystery Oreo they’re promoting.