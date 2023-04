WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Organ donors were honored during a ceremony for giving others a chance at life.

The ceremony was held at One Life Church Friday, where 12 organ donors were honored. Their contributions saved 28 lives as well as help several others through tissue donations.

During the ceremony, several guest speakers told their families stories of how their loved one saved a life or how their loved one was saved through an organ donation.