WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Orientation for the 2023 Idea W.F. competition gets underway next month.

The first orientation will be held Thursdays, February 2nd from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in room 131 of the Dillard College of Business administration at MSU, Texas.

Taking part in this event gives small business owners the chance to get up to $100,000o for their business plan.

Following attendance in one of six orientations, contestants can enter the competition and attend different workshops, submit a business plan draft and final product, and get feedback from consultants.