Orville Merritt scheduled to plead

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The former treasurer and business manager of the local Laborers Union is scheduled to plead Friday morning on charges of stealing funds from the union.

Orville Merritt is charged with misapplication of fiduciary property and possession of a controlled substance.

Merritt’s former wife Teri, is also charged in the thefts.

According to a Federal Election Commission campaign finance report site, both were salaried employees of Local Laborers Union 11-68, with offices in the Union Square building.

Coan was listed as Office Manager and Administrative Assistant, and Merritt as Business Manager and Treasurer. A senior criminal investigator for the Department of Labor said the investigation led to similar charges against Merritt.

According to Unionfacts.com, Merritt had a salary of $41,000 and Coan was paid $35,000.