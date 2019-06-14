Update: Suspects charged with first-degree murder in Cache shooting

CACHE (KFDX/KJTL) Three suspects are now identified and charged with first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in Cache.

The three suspects are Devon Julian Cannon, 19, Shannon Freeman, 20, Bre’lon Kyle Tylan Johnson.

Around 5 a.m. Friday, officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations said an altercation with several individuals took place at an apartment complex on NW Oak Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, identified as Nathan Morrow, 26, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cache police said officers were advised by dispatch that two individuals were running away from their location across Highway 62.

Police said a witness also reported a third individual standing underneath a carport of a residence near the scene of the crime.

That suspect was later apprehended after a brief foot chase.

All three suspects were transported to the Comanche County Detention Center and booked for first-degree murder.OSBI officials will continue the investigation.

