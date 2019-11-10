Over 100,000 celebrate 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

News
Posted: / Updated:

Fireworks are seen over the Brandenburg Gate as part of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Police and organizers say more than 100,000 people took part in an open-air party celebrating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Despite the cold and damp, crowds flocked to Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate late Saturday for music and fireworks.

The boulevard leading up to the Brandenburg Gate was covered with a giant rainbow-colored net made of 100,000 streamers, many with messages of love and peace, created by American artist Patrick Shearn.

Elsewhere in the city, images and video of the events around the Nov. 9, 1989 fall of the wall were projected onto buildings.

In the once-divided town of Moedlareuth, auto enthusiasts re-enacted the moment when East Germans first cross the border in their modest ‘Trabi’ cars to the cheers of welcoming West Germans.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at https://www.apnews.com/FalloftheBerlinWall

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Volunteers shine while highlighting community impact of MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers shine while highlighting community impact of MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights"

Archer City PD: 'Armed, dangerous' man on the loose following afternoon Olney driveby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archer City PD: 'Armed, dangerous' man on the loose following afternoon Olney driveby"

MAVA members honor those who defend our country

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAVA members honor those who defend our country"

WF chosen to host Art Battle 2020 national championship months just after first WFAA Art Battle

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF chosen to host Art Battle 2020 national championship months just after first WFAA Art Battle"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Friberg-Cooper VFD hosts benefit for gear, equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friberg-Cooper VFD hosts benefit for gear, equipment"

Family hopes to raise money for 6-year-old's surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family hopes to raise money for 6-year-old's surgery"

OHP: Man flown to OU Medical after ejected from rollover, alcohol could be involved

Thumbnail for the video titled "OHP: Man flown to OU Medical after ejected from rollover, alcohol could be involved"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Price Pulse Black Friday Tracker

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Price Pulse Black Friday Tracker"

WF Chamber of Commerce hopes new office space attracts more visitors

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Chamber of Commerce hopes new office space attracts more visitors"