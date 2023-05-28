WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Though we do have some decent chances for rain and possibly some thunderstorms scattered across Texoma tomorrow, I really don’t think it will be too much of a hindrance for plans people have for Memorial Day.

Currently, along the surface and mid-level of the atmosphere overhead, high pressure is still making its slow journey eastward, leaving low pressure out west to be the main weather producer for us.

Futurecast Memorial Day Midday Projection Graphic

The area(s) of low pressure to the west of us, near the Central and Southern Rockies will continue to generate warm front after warm front, contributing to the increase in temperatures, more gulf moisture, and increasing chances of rain expected toward the end of the week.

7 Day Graphic