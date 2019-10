WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Game Time Wichita Falls hosts overnight Fortnite tournament.

Gamers play from 9 p.m. Saturday, October 12 until 9 a.m. Sunday, October 13.

This overnight game night is no longer open tonight as you have to sign up in advance for security reasons. However, Game Time officials said there will be more overnight tournaments in the future.

