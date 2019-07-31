P.E.T.S. Underdog Express sends off their 2500th dog

WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL)—What started as just a helpful way to get dogs a forever home has turned into something much bigger.



Meet Piper, she may look like a normal healthy dog now but a few months ago she was, well, sort of a mystery.

“She was just a skinny scronny little black puppy, we thought she was probably a Chihuahua mix, she’s very friendly and we don’t really know her background but she went with a very sweet kind loving foster and she just kept growing,” Coordinator, Jan Herzog said.

“We’re racking our brains trying to figure out, first we said an Italian Greyhound but she’s already bigger than a Greyhound and she just turned six months so we are thinking a Pharoah Hound because she fits all of the descriptions and looks just like one,” Burnett said.

Not only could she be a rare breed of dog but there’s something else that makes Piper extra special.

“Shes the 2500th dog we’ve sent to New York and many of them get adopted before they even get there,” Burnett said.

Terri Burnett has been a foster parent for several dogs over the past five years and says its never easy to say goodbye.

“You get attached to them, especially if they’re young and she’s just a great dog,” Burnett said.

Although it’s hard to say goodbye to dogs like Piper, Burnett said it feels good knowing they will be in good hands once they arrive in Upstate, New York.

“They are the nicest people you will ever meet and they take excellent care of the dogs,” Burnett said.

Dogs that are on their way to a forever home, and P.E.T.S Underdog Express said they are ready to keep moving to reach their next big milestone.

Coordinator Jan Herzog said they are always looking for foster families to house these pups.



If you would like to become a foster family click here for more information and be sure to scroll to the bottom of the page to access the application.