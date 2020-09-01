Panda Biotech hemp facility chooses Wichita Falls as new location

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Panda BioTech, the largest hemp fiber processing center in the United States has chosen Wichita Falls to be its new home.

Dallas-based Panda Biotech has selected Wichita Falls, to be the home of the largest and most state-of-the-art industrial hemp processing center in the United States.

The Panda Texas Plains Hemp Gin will also be the first facility in the nation to cottonize hemp fiber on a commercial scale for the American textile industry and export customers. In addition, Panda Biotech’s Hemp GinTM is likely the only facility in the world dedicated to both the processing and cottonization of hemp fiber in industrial quantities outside of the People’s Republic of China.

The world-class facility will position Texas and the United States as a globally recognized leader in the processing of sustainable hemp fiber and hurd for industrial applications.

The largest industrial hemp fiber decortication facility in the United States Panda Biotech has contracted for a 500,000 square foot facility and surrounding 97-acre campus that was formerly the home of General Motors’ Delphi assembly plant.

The company plans on installing the largest industrial hemp decorticating, or processing,

equipment ever used to separate the outer bast fiber from the inner woody core, or hurd. Panda

Biotech’s top mechanical engineers worked with a leading international equipment manufacturer

to “super-size” their existing line of decorticators.

At full production, the two 10-ton/hour decorticators are expected to process close to 300 million pounds of Texas-grown industrial

hemp per year. The fiber will be refined for textile applications, and the hurd will be processed

for a variety of industrial purposes. Panda estimates the two decortication lines will generate

approximately $30,000,000 per year for Texas farmers.