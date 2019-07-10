Parents ask Congress to create an independent review process for children’s apps

NATIONAL (KFDX/KJTL)- Parents, consumer advocates, and child protection organizations are warning lawmakers, the online world is downright dangerous for kids.

They say congress needs to lay down the law to stop big tech companies like Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram and Youtube from exposing kids to inappropriate content and dangerous predators.

Some are calling for Congress to create an independent review process to give each app an accurate age requirement and install defaults on kids phones and computers that would automatically block harmful material.

Those advocating for changes say they left today’s hearing hopeful that soon big tech could be getting an overdue shakeup.