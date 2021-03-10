Parents of autistic child found near busy road indicted for child endangerment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Parents of a toddler police say is diagnosed with autism are charged with abandoning or endangering their child who a neighbor said often wandered around the neighborhood wearing only a diaper, or nothing at all.

Molly Neal and David Estrada were arrested in October.

Officers were notified that a child wearing a full and saggy diaper was found in the road on Lindale Dr. near Southwest Parkway.

When officers arrived to talk to neighbors they said Neal and Estrada ran out of their house yelling, “Is that our baby?”

They told officers their 2-year-old son had “escaped” and they had been looking everywhere for him and claimed he had only been missing two to three minutes.

But the resident who had the child said she had him in her house for about 30 minutes before calling the police.

She also told officers the boy had been found alone in the street multiple times in the past week and that the parents never seemed concerned unless the police showed up.

Officers said the parents changed their earlier statement and admitted it had been at least 15 minutes since their boy went missing, and they were more concerned about their CPS case and kept saying they needed to speak with their lawyer.

They said Estrada told them his son likes to go to neighbors’ homes and knock on the door.

An officer who followed up on the case a few days later said the house had no electricity.

Police contacted CPS and were told the parents had an open case involving their son.

Arrest records show Estrada has 15 arrests with six drug-related charges and Neal has six arrests, with nine drug-related charges.