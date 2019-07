Park Place Christian Church is hosting a shoe drive.

All new and gently worn shoes will go to micro-business in developing nations to be sold in local communities.

They are taking any style or size, as long as they are still in wearable condition.

Proceeds from this shoe drive will help the church provide ministries such as worship, education, mission, and fellowship.

You can drop off shoes at Park Place Christian Church ( 4400 Call Field Rd.), the drive ends June 20.